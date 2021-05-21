Latest News

UAE leads global ranking for vaccination rates

The UAE is now leading the global rankings for vaccination rates with 120 doses per 100 people.

According to a New York Times report citing data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, the UAE has administered 11,704,191 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Israel ranked second with 116 doses per 100 people. The country’s vaccine rollout covered 60 percent of its total population.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Aruba and Chile complete the top five.

The UAE has recently expanded its COVID-19 drive allowing teens aged 12-15 to received the jab.

The Pfizer jabs will be available in all 46 clinics operated by Abu Dhabi Health Services or SEDA in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

