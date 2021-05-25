Only vaccinated residents allowed to attend events, 48-hour valid PCR test required for entry from June 6

The UAE is gearing up to open up more events and exhibitions in the coming months, but stressed that only those who have received the vaccine will be able to participate.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority stated that attendance across all events, exhibitions, activities and events, including sports, cultural, social and art, is restricted to vaccine recipients and participants in the vaccine clinical trials only.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, furthered that each vaccinated individual will be required to show a negative PCR result valid for 48 hours prior to the date of the event.

“Additionally, to attend the events, the letter “E” must be visible in Alhosn application, while also following precautionary and preventive measures,” said Dr. Al Hosani. This icon may be interchanged to a ‘star’ for individuals who have participated in the vaccine trials.

To date, the UAE has reached the top of the global rankings in terms of vaccine distribution rate per 100 people. More than 78.11% of the eligible target group within the country got jabs and 84.59% of the elderly have also been vaccinated as part of the priority groups.