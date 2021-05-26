PH Consulate in Los Angeles honors Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has received recognition for her participation in the Miss Universe pageant through the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, which has given her a certificate of recognition.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud posted on Instagram a photo of Rabiya in a purple, knee-length dress done by LA-based Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino.

“Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo in Oliver Tolentino gown. The Philippine Consulate General in LA recognized her efforts by giving her a certificate of appreciation for representing the Philippines in Miss Universe,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Jonas also posted on Instagram a variety of updates from the pageant reception, including one of Rabiya entering the venue and a video of her singing with Filipina singer Ivy Violan.

Describing this as Rabiya’s first event in the US to thank the Filipino community, Jonas said that there were more events to come.

While the Filipina beauty queen had finished her participation as one of the Top 21 before bowing early in the 69th Miss Universe pageant, she said that she was looking at doing some exploring in the US.

Rabiya had entered the Miss Universe pageant in the hopes of becoming the fifth Filipina to win the Miss Universe crown, after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margarita Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).

However, the present Miss Universe pageant had witnessed Andrea Meza of Mexico being crowned as the new Miss Universe, followed by Brazil’s Julia Gama as 1st runner-up, Peru’s Janick Maceta del Castillo as 2nd runner-up, India’s Adline Castelino as 3rd runner-up, and Dominican Republic’s Kimberly Jimenez as the 4th runner-up. (AW)