KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 for crowding, filming accident sites in UAE

A fine worth Dh1,000 awaits for people who will crowd at accident sites, Abu Dhabi Police warned.

The authority reminded the public that crowding at the site of the accident is illegal under UAE Law.

The Abu Dhabi Police added that filming road accidents is also illegal and will be slapped with harsher fines, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Filming and posting videos and photos of the accident is punishable under the law with a fine up to Dh150,000.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that bystanders crowding accidents obstruct emergency responders, police, and civil defence and rescue teams.

Moreover, it can cause lives as every minute is critical for people involved in the accident.

The police official stressed that filming and posting the accident could lead to psychological shock to the family of the victim. (RA)