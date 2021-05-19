Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 for crowding, filming accident sites in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A fine worth Dh1,000 awaits for people who will crowd at accident sites, Abu Dhabi Police warned.

The authority reminded the public that crowding at the site of the accident is illegal under UAE Law.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Minimum AED 10,000 fine for indecent acts in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Police added that filming road accidents is also illegal and will be slapped with harsher fines, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Filming and posting videos and photos of the accident is punishable under the law with a fine up to Dh150,000.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that bystanders crowding accidents obstruct emergency responders, police, and civil defence and rescue teams.

READ ON: Dh300 fine awaits e-scooter users, cyclists at Dubai’s Kite Beach

Moreover, it can cause lives as every minute is critical for people involved in the accident.

The police official stressed that filming and posting the accident could lead to psychological shock to the family of the victim. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai blocks entry of counterfeit Vaseline petroleum jelly worth AED 400,000

12 mins ago
Dubai RTA covid-19 vaccination

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 110,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of May 19

42 mins ago

Ajman Police set Guinness World Record with longest online human chain

58 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,348 new cases, total now at 550,029

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button