KNOW THE LAW: Minimum AED 10,000 fine for indecent acts in UAE

A legal expert advised that residents and travelers must learn that some act that seems to be an innocent gesture could land you in hot water in UAE.

Indulging in indecent activities as well as insulting anyone in public or via social media in the emirate could lead to serious consequences in UAE, a country that gives high emphasis on public decency—from observing proper etiquette in public areas to respecting the culture of the people from different nations living in the country.

The Dubai Public Prosecution recently reminded the public that speech or acts which undermine public morals are tantamount to legal repercussions and accountability.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Up to five-year imprisonment for bribery in UAE

Committing indecent or insulting acts in public such as hand gestures, or any other offensive or disturbing act as well as acts that harm a person’s honor and dignity is punishable under the law.

Such acts could land a traveler or resident to six months behind bars under the Penal Code of the UAE

If it’s orchestrated against a woman or a boy 15 years old and below, the perpetrator could land a one-year imprisonment and Dh10,000 fine regardless if the act was committed openly or not.

Furthermore, any individual who insults, abuses, or commits indecent acts against a woman could face a year behind bars with a fine of Dh10,000, or either penalty.

Moreover, cross-dressing or impersonating a woman to enter a place where only women are allowed is an indecent act.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, jail term awaits employers who hire domestic workers illegally

For an instance, if a man impersonated by wearing women’s clothes to enter a salon for women, he could be facing a year in prison and a Dh10,000 fine.

Under UAE law, charges related to illicit showing of homosexuality are punishable with up 10 years imprisonment, fines, and deportation.

Individuals who will be guilty of committing same-sex sexual relations can be punished with up to 14 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the court might take into consideration that the perpetrator is not familiar with UAE law, especially on indecency. (RA)