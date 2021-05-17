Entering Saudi Arabia from Bahrain through King Fahd Causeway? Get your PCR test done first

If you are a Filipino entering Saudi Arabia from Bahrain through the King Fahd Causeway (KFC), you should prepare your PCR test report with a sample taken not more than 72 hours ago. These are some of the new rules formed by the Saudi government as it prepares to open the KFC.

It is mandatory for those coming in from Bahrain to carry any of the health applications approved in the GCC countries, confirming whether they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus as shown in the “Tawakolna” application or the approved applications in the GCC countries.

Passengers can also show PCR certificates which should not exceed a period of (72) from the time of taking the sample. Passengers will be required to display the green logo of the vaccinated and recovered in the official applications approved for them or submit vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the ministries of health in the GCC countries without the need to apply a precautionary quarantine.

However, the decision to cancel the COVID-19 tests does not apply to the age groups between 6-17 years and those who are not vaccinated or have not recovered from the virus.

Passengers coming to Saudi Arabia will not be subjected to additional procedures for Saudis for the moment, while travelers from other nationalities are required to have PCR certificates not exceeding the period of (72) hours from the time the sample is taken, or any further requirements that are added by the competent authorities.

KFCA Chief Executive Officer Emad Al-Muhaisan, meanwhile, asserted the importance of following up on updated requirements issued by the official authorities in both countries. The official also urged passengers to follow all precautionary measures and SOPS for a safe travel experience for themselves and others and also to avoid any difficulty. (AW)