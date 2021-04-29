Filipino to share Mahzooz AED1 million jackpot prize with 2 UAE residents

A Dubai resident who lost his job in a travel agency due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is still in shock after winning a slice of a AED 1 million ($272,000) lottery jackpot.

Afsal Khalid managed to win AED 333,333, a share of the top prize in Dubai’s Mahzooz weekly draw. He will share the jackpot prize with an Egyptian named Mohammed and a Filipino named Khandrix.

The 38-year-old travel agent from Kerala, India said the prize will help him and his family a lot.

Khalid used to work in Saudi Arabia for eight years, but his company closed down due to the pandemic.

He is planning to open or set up his own travel agency once the pandemic is over.

The next draw will take place on May 1 at 9PM, UAE time.