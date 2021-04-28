PH logs 6,895 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 6,895 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of coronavirus cases at 1,020,495.

The figure excludes six labs that failed to submit data on time.

The DOH noted that the low number of new cases reported was due to low testing output of testing laboratories last April 26.

The DOH also recorded 10,739 new recoveries, bringing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 935,695.

Active cases went down to 67,769, following a streak of mass recoveries.

The death toll in the Philippines due to COVID-19 stood at 17,031 after the agency tallied 115 deaths.

Meanwhile, 59 patients initially tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths following validation. (RA)