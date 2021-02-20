Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FAQs: Is it possible to be infected with COVID-19 virus after getting vaccinated?

The COVID-19 vaccines do not completely eliminate the possibility of infection.

This is the clarification issued by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE’s government health authority, on one of the questions that the public is asking about the COVID-19 vaccines.

WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

In a short clip posted on the Abu Dhabi Media Office Instagram account, Dr. Al Hosani said that what vaccines do is “they greatly reduce the risk of infection and transmission”.

“They also reduce severe complications resulting from the virus. Therefore, a small percentage of people may still get infected without experiencing any symptoms or with the presence of mild symptoms,” she explained.

She also emphasized the big role of still adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19 such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, even after taking the vaccine. (ES)

READ ON: CDC: Wearing double, fit masks reduce COVID-19 risks

