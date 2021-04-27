Duo face trial for stealing, selling bike in Dubai

Two individuals of African origin will face trial at Dubai Criminal Court for stealing and selling three bicycles in Dubai.

The duo were caught red-handed by the CCTV footage cutting the chain of a bicycle in a residential building.

RELATED STORY: Security guards steal Dh1 million equipment from company in Dubai

A team from Dubai Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was dispatched to arrest the duo while they were trying to steal another bicycle.

The team was sent following complaints received by police for three consecutive days.

READ ON: Two men face trial in Sharjah after stealing guava from tree

The duo admitted the crime and said they sold the bicycles they stole from an Asian national for Dh300.

Police are on the lookout for the buyer while the thieves have been referred to public prosecution for further legal proceedings. (RA)