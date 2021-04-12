Two men face trial in Sharjah after stealing guava from tree

In the UAE, no offense is too small. Drive a little over the speed limit and you’ll be charged with black traffic points and a fine.

The same goes for stealing. Recently, the Sharjah Misdemeanor Court has heard the case of two Asian men who broke into a villa of an Arab resident last March.

Their purpose was allegedly to steal guava fruits from his tree.

The Arab did not let it slide. He filed a complaint about the incident that happened inside his compound.

The two accused are now facing trespassing charges and legal proceedings are now underway.