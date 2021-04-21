Security guards steal Dh1 million equipment from company in Dubai

Two security officers were referred to Dubai Criminal Court for stealing equipment worth over Dhs1.1 million from a construction company.

According to Public Prosecution, the defendants stole all the equipment in the place they were assigned to guard.

They later sold the equipment for cash.

Their crime was discovered when the head of the security of the company noticed the duo’s long absence from work. The security chief went to their site and discovered their misdeeds.

The company tracked the defendants and learned that they fled the country 10 days before the discovery of the robbery.

One of the defendants confessed to committing the crime and provided a picture of a vehicle’s plate numbers which was used to transfer the equipment. His manager retrieved the information through messages sent via WhatsApp.

Police launched a probe and found the buyer who admitted to purchasing the stolen equipment. He was placed under arrest to be prosecuted. (RA)