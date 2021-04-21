Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Security guards steal Dh1 million equipment from company in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Two security officers were referred to Dubai Criminal Court for stealing equipment worth over Dhs1.1 million from a construction company.

According to Public Prosecution, the defendants stole all the equipment in the place they were assigned to guard.

They later sold the equipment for cash.

RELATED STORY: Two men face trial in Sharjah after stealing guava from tree

Their crime was discovered when the head of the security of the company noticed the duo’s long absence from work. The security chief went to their site and discovered their misdeeds.

The company tracked the defendants and learned that they fled the country 10 days before the discovery of the robbery.

READ ON: Police impersonators jailed for stealing AED 182,000 face masks

One of the defendants confessed to committing the crime and provided a picture of a vehicle’s plate numbers which was used to transfer the equipment. His manager retrieved the information through messages sent via WhatsApp.

Police launched a probe and found the buyer who admitted to purchasing the stolen equipment. He was placed under arrest to be prosecuted. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Build build build’: DPWH completes 4-Lane Angat River Bridge in Bulacan

3 mins ago

UAE urges public to take free COVID-19 vaccine dose

33 mins ago

UAE mulls movement restrictions for unvaccinated individuals

47 mins ago
Photo from Facebook @mubadalahealth

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available in Abu Dhabi – here’s where to get free jabs

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button