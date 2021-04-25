‘I’ll give you coronavirus’: Man arrested for deliberately infecting 22 people with COVID-19 in Spain

A man in Mallorca, Spain has been arrested for deliberately infecting at least 22 people with COVID-19 according to the Spanish National Police.

“Despite having symptoms and having done a PCR test, he continued his normal life without waiting for the result or quarantining,” the police said in a tweet on Saturday.

The police said that the man came to work with a 40°C fever according to his colleagues.

He was coughing loudly all over the place, lowering his facemask, while saying: ‘I’m going to give you all the coronavirus.'”

The man reportedly infected 8 people directly and 14 others indirectly.

Authorities started the investigation started at the end of January when authorities learned of the existence of a Covid-19 outbreak in a well-known establishment in Manacor.

There have been 3.5 million recorded cases of Covid-19 in Spain. 77,500 died from the disease. (TDT)