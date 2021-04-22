Latest News

Concerns raised over ‘double mutant’ COVID variant in India

More countries are imposing travel bans on India due to the surge of COVID-19 infections in the country, feared to have been fueled by potentially a more contagious new variant.

The B.1.617 variant, which was first reported in the Indian state of Maharashtra last January, is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.

It was dubbed as “double mutant” due to the two mutations, E484Q and L452R, found in the coronavirus’ spike protein which it uses to bind more effectively with cells and evade antibodies, Indian Express reported.

While the India’s health ministry acknowledged the presence of “double mutant” in the country, it also noted that more studies are needed to confirm whether it’s responsible for rising infections.

The United States, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong have issued travel restrictions, with the US banning travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit the South Asian country.

India has been reporting over 200,000 Covid-19 cases since April 15. On Thursday, April 22, it reached breach an all-time high mark, recording more than 300,000 cases.

