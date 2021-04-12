Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 variant with 18 mutations detected in Brazil

A sample of a COVID-19 positive patient in Brazil revealed a previously unseen set of 18 mutations, according to a statement of the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

Reports from Reuters further that the mutation includes some genes modified by the South African variant and Brazil’s already prevalent variant, known as P.1.

The Brazilian government is struggling to make space for burials as COVID-19 death toll continues to pile up.

The country recently detected its first case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first reported in South Africa.

Experts warned that the new variant, which could possibly bring more havoc in the country along with the more dominant P.1. variant.

“I think P.1 has already taken over. I’m not sure if the South African will overtake P.1, let’s see,” Maria Carolina Sabbaga told Reuters.

According to researchers, the South African variant likely arrived in Brazil after traveling through Europe toward the end of 2020.

The South African variant in studies appears to affect the efficacy of current vaccines. Moreover its discovery might complicate the country’s vaccine rollout.

Sao Paulo, the country’s biggest city, on Wednesday said it would open 600 additional graves per day. The city is eyeing to set up a “vertical cemetery” with 26,000 drawer-like graves that can be built in 90 days.

Medical experts project that outbreak in Brazil may overtake the United States to become the world’s deadliest (RA)

