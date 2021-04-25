ABS-CBN expresses support to Angel Locsin following community pantry incident

ABS-CBN has expressed its full support to actress Angel Locsin following the controversy on her birthday community pantry.

“ABS-CBN believes in the goodness of the heart of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who in her personal capacity has tirelessly helped our countrymen in times,” the company said in a statement.

“We admire her commitment to continue serving Filipino people with selfless dedication and love,” it added.

The Kapamilya network said that it is standing by her and thanked Locsin for being a shining example of generosity, accountability and compassion.

RELATED STORY: DFA chief to Angel Locsin: ‘don’t ask for forgiveness, you meant well’

Locsin on Friday expressed her grief over the death of 67-year-old man who went to her community pantry today in Quezon City.

“Sa tingin ko, tama lang po na sa akin ninyo na marinig na totoo po ang balita na may inatake at namatay habang nasa pila ng community pantry. Senior citizen po sya na pumila daw po ng 3am at may naka-initan sa pila,” she said.

The actress apologized over what happened and she personally talked to them.

“Bago po ang lahat, humihingi po ako ng tawad sa pamilya. Kanina po pinuntahan at nakapagusap po kami ng personal ng mga anak nya sa ospital. At habang buhay po ako hihingi ng patawad sa kanila,” she said.

Locsin described the man who died after lining up in her community pantry.

“Si tatay po ay isang masipag na ama na nagtitinda ng balut. Hindi ko man po sya nakilala pero sa pagkakakilala ko sa mga anak niya ay mabuti po syang ama at maayos nyang napalaki ang mga anak nya,” she said.

Locsin said that they are just finishing everyone who fell in line and will give the excess to other community pantries.

“Sa ngayon po, tinatapos na lang po namin na mabigyan ang mga nakapila. Ang iba po sa kanila ay xerox na ang order sheet nila pero nauunawaan po namin na lahat po ay hirap ngayon at tama lang po na mabigyan sila,” she said.

“Meron po kaming tinayong fast lane para sa seniors na tent na may upuan nung mapansin po namin na maraming senior citizens ang nakapila kaninang umaga,” Locsin added.

READ ON: QC barangay captain mulls charges vs. Angel Locsin, netizens slams captain’s ‘hugas kamay’

Locsin hopes that this will not affect the other community pantries and assures that she will be responsible on the family of the man.

“Ang nangyari po ay akin pong pagkakamali. Sana po’y wag madamay ang ibang community pantries na maganda po ang nangyari. Sa ngayon po, I will prioritize helping the family and I will make it my responsibility to help them get through this,” she said.

Netizens were quick to throw their support to the actress who was just trying to help.

“You have no intention of harming anyone, Angel. All you want is just to help. What’s important is you extend your help sa family ni Tatay. You never knew it will happen so don’t shoulder all the burden,” a netizen said.

“Wala ka pong ksalanan dun idol… tumulong lng ang hangad mo… sa nangyari po kay tatay baka po oras niya na po kanina,” another one said. (TDT)