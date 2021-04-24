DFA chief to Angel Locsin: ‘don’t ask for forgiveness, you meant well’

Actress Angel Locsin don’t have to ask for forgiveness as she only meant well following the death of an elderly man at her community pantry, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

He made the remark after the actress-philanthropist apologized on Friday following the death of an elderly man at her community pantry.

“No forgiveness needed; at least she tried to feed them; one was so starved and weak she couldn’t feed him in time,” the foreign affairs secretary tweeted.

RELATED STORY: ‘Hindi niya po kasalanan’: Daughter of man who died in community pantry clears Angel Locsin

“Blame those who don’t do what she and others like her—like my friends from the very start of the pandemic—are trying to do: feed the hungry and not their egos,” he furthered.

In a separate tweet, Locsin said the actress only mean well when she organized the community pantry on her birthday.

“You meant well. Road to hell is not paved w/ good intentions; that’s the excuse of animals whose intentions are always bad but know the road to hell well because they came from there,” he wrote.

He also advised Angel to keep away from Filipino political advisers as they are born stupid.

READ ON: QC barangay captain mulls charges vs. Angel Locsin, netizens slams captain’s ‘hugas kamay’

The 67-year-old Rolando dela Cruz collapsed while he was on queue at the community pantry organized by Locsin.

He was rushed at hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The actress already said she will shoulder the medical and funeral expenses of the elderly. (RA)