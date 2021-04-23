UAE suspends flights from India amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The UAE government has issued a temporary travel ban to and from India, which faces a record high surge of COVID-19 infections.

The travel ban will come into effect beginning 11:59 pm of April 24.

In a statement, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said the decision covers all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from the Republic of India.

It includes inbound transit passengers with exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to India.

“The decision to suspend flights came after studying and evaluating the epidemiological situation in the friendly Republic of India,” the GCAA said adding that it will continue to monitor the situation.

“This comes in response to the proactive precautionary and preventive health measures issued by all concerned authorities in the country to limit the spread of the COVID pandemic-19,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, cargo flights between the two countries will continue as usual.

Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, businessmen’s planes and golden residence holders, provided that they should take preventive measures that include a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country.