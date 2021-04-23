Philippines expects steady COVID-19 vaccine supply starting June

The government is expecting to have a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter of 2021.

The bulk of the deliveries of the vaccines from seven manufacturers will start arriving from June to August this year.

National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. announced the arrival of another 500,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines on Thursday, April 22.

“Nakikita natin na magkakaroon ng steady supply this coming June. Doon sa pito na aming kino-kontrata na more or less ay 148 million, ang kanilang mga first deliveries ay thrid quarter at fourth quarter. So ang main bulk po talaga nila is mid ng third quarter,” Galvez said

He furthered that the government has a simulation plan to vaccinate 120,000 people daily.

The task force said that a total of 1.5 million government-procured CoronaVac vaccines are expected to be delivered this month. The first batch of 500,000 doses was delivered on April 11, while the remaining 500,0000 doses will be delivered on April 29.

Meanwhile, 500,000 doses of Gamaleya’s Sputnik V are scheduled to arrive by the end of April, with 15,000 doses to be delivered this Sunday, April 25.

Galvez said that by May, the government expects the delivery of another 2 million doses from Sinovac, 1 to 2 million doses from Gamaleya, and possibly 194,000 doses from Moderna.