6,500 OFWs remain in quarantine hotels, funds only good till end of May — OWWA

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reported that there are 6,500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently staying in 125 hotel quarantine facilities.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said that the number is now “manageable” compared to the previous 10,000 OFWs staying in quarantine sites in previous months.

However, the OWWA chief said that if there will be no additional funding, the budget will only last until mid or fourth week of May.

“Sa ngayon meron nalang tayong natitira na Php1.4 billion pesos para sa repatriation,” Cacdac said.

The government shoulders the expenses of returning OFWs including their six-day accommodation as part of the health quarantine protocols.

On Monday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that half a million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated by the government since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello said a total of 519,566 OFWs have been brought to their home towns.

Bello added that a total of 49,742 more are awaiting repatriation, while 78,519 opted to stay on-site.

DOLE said that they were able to provide financial assistance to 9,667 OFWs amounting to P96,670,000.

The one-time cash aid for OFWs has extended over P5 billion to over 500,000 OFWs.

