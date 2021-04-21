OWWA reaches out to family of Pinoy seafarer found dead in Vanuatu beach

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA says that an investigation is ongoing on the death of a Filipino seafarer who got washed away in Vanuatu beach.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac says that they are coordinating with the DFA and Philippine Labor Attache in Australia to get more details on the seafarer’s death.

“We are getting a clearer picture of what happened hindi pa conclusive ang cause of death we are reaching to the family and licensing agency involve para mabigyan ng sapat na ayuda,” Cacdac said.

In a CNN report, the body of a Filipino seafarer was washed ashore on April 12. The body was found near the main wharf of the capital, Port Vila, on Efate island.

In a report on Radio New Zealand, the discovery of the body prompted a new ban on outward travel for three days. The body was also found positive for COVID-19.

On that same day, a United Kingdom-flagged tanker found one crew member was not aboard as it sailed out of Port Vila, New Zealand.

After discovering the body, the tanker has been detained and it was discovered that the body was positive for COVID-19.

It’s not clear whether the man died from Covid-19 or why his body got washed away.

Pacific islands recorded low COVID-19 infections. Vanuatu for example only has three cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to Prime Minister Bob Loughman, the travel ban is in place while contact tracing is underway.

16 police officers were quarantined since they were the ones who discovered the remains. (TDT)