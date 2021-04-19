Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Body of COVID-19 positive Filipino seafarer washed away in Vanuatu beach

The body of a Filipino seafarer was found ashore at a short drive from the main wharf of the capital, Port Vila, on Efate island in Vanuatu on April 12

In a report on Radio New Zealand, the discovery of the body prompted a new ban on outward travel for three days. The body was also found positive for COVID-19.

On that same day, a United Kingdom-flagged tanker found one crew member was not aboard as it sailed out of Port Vila, New Zealand.

After discovering the body, the tanker has been detained and it was discovered that the body was positive for COVID-19.

It’s not clear if whether the man died from Covid-19 or how he came to wash ashore on the island.

Pacific islands recorded low COVID-19 infections. Vanuatu, for example, only has three cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to Prime Minister Bob Loughman, the travel ban is in place while contact tracing is underway.

16 police officers were quarantined since they were the ones who discovered the remains. (TDT)

