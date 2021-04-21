OWWA: OFW repatriation fund nears ‘critical level’, to last until May

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration says that the current funds allocated for the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs are approaching critical levels.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that if there will be no additional funding, the budget will only last until mid or fourth week of May.

“Sa ngayon meron nalang tayong natitira na Php1.4 billion pesos para sa repatriation,” Cacdac said.

The government shoulders the expenses of returning OFWs including their six-day accommodation as part of the health quarantine protocols.

RELATED STORY: HEADS UP! Vaccination of OFWs slated to begin next month, says OWWA

Cacdac said that there are still 6,500 OFWs in quarantine in 125 hotel facilities.

“Medyo manageable ngayon ang levels kasi meron tayong arrivals cap na 1,500 imposed by the IATF. The last time we talked umabot sa 10K medyo critical level yun,” Cacdac said.

OWWA says that talks are underway to cut costs on whether there will be adjustments in the quarantine measures of if the trust fund will be tapped.

“Sa ngayon tuloy tuloy ang pag uusap. Wala pang final kaya I’ll leave it at that muna,” Cacdac said.

On Monday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said that half a million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated by the government since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ON: OWWA urges returning OFWs to postpone their trips

Bello said a total of 519,566 OFWs have been brought to their hometowns.

Bello added that a total of 49,742 more are awaiting for repatriation, while 78,519 opted to stay on-site.

DOLE said that they were able to provide financial assistance to 9,667 OFWs amounting to P96,670,000.

125,112 OFWs were able to receive food and medical assistance.

The one time cash aid for OFWs has extended over P5 billion to over 500,000 OFWs. (TDT)