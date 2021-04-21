KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, jail term awaits employers who hire domestic workers illegally

Authorities in the UAE has issued a fresh warning against hiring domestic workers illegally saying that they will be slapped with Dh50,000 fine and a jail sentence.

The warning came following the arrest of 17 absconding domestic workers in Dubai during the first week of the holy month of Ramadan.

Authorities state that these workers can pose danger to families or employers, as these household service workers might be using fake identities or lacking legal documents.

RELATED STORY: ‘Runaway maids’: 17 absconding household workers arrested in Dubai

Moreover, they might be either a carrier of a contagious disease or a fugitive.

Under the UAE’s Federal Labour Law, employers who are found guilty of employing illegal workers will face fines ranging from Dh50,000 up to Dhs1 million along with a possible jail sentence.

The penalties depend on the number of illegal workers hired by the employer.

READ ON: People who report their absconding maid in Dubai to get AED10,000 reward – official

Employers are advised to hire their household workers through Tadbeer, whose services are regulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Meanwhile, absconding workers who are abused by their employers are urged to report abuse to the police via its website, smart services app, or by calling 901. (RA)