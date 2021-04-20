Latest News

‘Runaway maids’: 17 absconding household workers arrested in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai Police cautioned families not to hire household service workers (HSWs) who have escaped from their previous employers.

The advisory came following the arrest of said 17 HSWs of different nationalities who absconded from their sponsors without giving proper notice during the first week of Ramadan.

Colonel Ali Salem, director of the Department of Infiltrators at Dubai Police, said HSWs who escape their previous employers often apply for new job using fake identities and without legal documents.

“Runaway maids can pose a security risk to society and those dealing with them,” he stressed.

Instead of fleeing from their employers, he urged domestic workers to report abuse to the police via its website, smart services app or by calling 901.

They can also report their situation to the nearest police station, or send an email to [email protected]olice.gov.ae.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Carlito Galvez screengrab from PCOO

Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by second half of 2021 – Galvez

40 seconds ago

Ate Gay recovers from severe pneumonia

27 mins ago

POEA: Around 1,300 OFWs affected by Hong Kong travel ban

41 mins ago

‘Ang kalaban ay gutom, hindi ang tumutulong’: Nancy Binay hits red-tagging of community pantries

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button