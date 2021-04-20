‘Runaway maids’: 17 absconding household workers arrested in Dubai

Dubai Police cautioned families not to hire household service workers (HSWs) who have escaped from their previous employers.

The advisory came following the arrest of said 17 HSWs of different nationalities who absconded from their sponsors without giving proper notice during the first week of Ramadan.

Colonel Ali Salem, director of the Department of Infiltrators at Dubai Police, said HSWs who escape their previous employers often apply for new job using fake identities and without legal documents.



“Runaway maids can pose a security risk to society and those dealing with them,” he stressed.

Instead of fleeing from their employers, he urged domestic workers to report abuse to the police via its website, smart services app or by calling 901.

They can also report their situation to the nearest police station, or send an email to [email protected]olice.gov.ae.