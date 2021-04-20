Dubai salon’s free haircut gives hope to overseas Filipino jobseekers

The act of generosity of a high-end men’s salon in Dubai is giving hope to jobseekers in Dubai including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The salon’s free haircuts and beard trims worth up to Dh220 ($59) to jobseekers this Ramadan.

CG Barbershop in Dubai Media City said that they will accept those who are out of work and have interviews lined up.

Co-owner Francesca Gamal said in a report on The National that she wanted to extend a helping hand to men looking for work. She says that through these efforts, they will confident by in facing their potential employers.

“We’re a small business and we opened in September 2019. Less than six months later we had to temporarily shut because of the lockdown,” she said.

“Like many small businesses worldwide, we were impacted by the pandemic. We’ve recognised that if we can help ease the burden for some people, then we will,” she added.

The salon has joined forces with Stop and Help, a Facebook group set up to help families struggling during the pandemic.

The shop has five barbers and they have seven beneficiaries so far.

A typical haircut at CG Barbershop costs Dh150, while a haircut and beard trim is Dh220.

40 year-old Filipino worker Adrian Carpio said that a free haircut will help him boost his job search.

“The UAE people always have a way of helping others in the community in their time of need,” he told the National.

“I have been getting support from Stop and Help for a few months now. I lost my job as an engineer in April last year because of the pandemic,” he said.

“The new haircut has given me a morale boost and I feel like I could walk into a job interview tomorrow with bucketloads of confidence,” Carpio added.

33 year-old Jhet Bhorillo said that he was among those who benefited from the free haircut.

“I cannot go back to the Philippines as the UAE has become my home and it is a better life for me here. I can do a variety of jobs, including decorating, sales and e-commerce,” Borillo said.

“I’m feeling so good after getting my hair cut – it’s been months since I was able to afford it. It’s a luxury spend and tough to do when you’re out of work,” he added. (TDT)