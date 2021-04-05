Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Free haircut offered to job seekers in Dubai during Ramadan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A Dubai-based barbershop is set to offer free haircuts to job seekers during the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

CG Barbershop is located in Dubai Media City and has partnered with Stop and Help to offer complimentary grooming to job hunters.

RELATED STORY: UAE protocols for Ramadan 2021

The move aims to give “job-seekers can look and feel professional and confident”.

“The past year has been extremely hard on so many and it takes a strong person to get back up following a setback, which is why we want to offer a helping hand,” CG co-founder Carlos Gamal said.

READ ON: Emirates Red Crescent’s ‘Be the Change’ campaign for Ramadan 2021 to benefit 1.7 million people

“We’re also happy to provide cuts to any sons who want to join their dads, so the whole family can look as good as they feel,” he added.

The holy month of Ramadan will start on April 13. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH privacy commission looks into alleged 870K Facebook accounts breach

5 mins ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Emirates Development Bank Strategy to create 25,000 jobs in five years

15 mins ago

Dubai Police nab three Asians for smuggling 5kg Marijuana

1 hour ago

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 17,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of April 5

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button