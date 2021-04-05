Free haircut offered to job seekers in Dubai during Ramadan

A Dubai-based barbershop is set to offer free haircuts to job seekers during the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

CG Barbershop is located in Dubai Media City and has partnered with Stop and Help to offer complimentary grooming to job hunters.

The move aims to give “job-seekers can look and feel professional and confident”.

“The past year has been extremely hard on so many and it takes a strong person to get back up following a setback, which is why we want to offer a helping hand,” CG co-founder Carlos Gamal said.

“We’re also happy to provide cuts to any sons who want to join their dads, so the whole family can look as good as they feel,” he added.

The holy month of Ramadan will start on April 13. (TDT)