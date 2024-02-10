GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos sends best wishes to cancer-stricken King Charles III

File photo of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with King Charles III (Courtesy: British Embassy Manila)

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his heartfelt best wishes to King Charles III who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“The Philippines is with the United Kingdom in praying for the King’s swift and full recovery,” Marcos said on social media platform X.

The Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ diagnosis last Monday and said that the British monarch already started treatment.

He also recently underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

The Palace said that the cancer diagnosis came after a series of tests was conducted on the King.

The type of cancer was not disclosed according to the British Broadcasting Corporation or BBC.

“He is doing extremely well under the circumstances,” said Queen Camilla.

