King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, to step back from public-facing duties

United Kingdom’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer,’ Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement, the Palace said that the disease was diagnosed during the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

“A separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace wrote.

King Charles is now undergoing a schedule of regular treatments, and his doctors advised him to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the Palace said.

His Majesty, 75 years old, is grateful to his medical team for their quick intervention. He remains “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

To prevent any speculation, King Charles has decided to share his diagnosis and hopes that it may raise awareness among the public around the world who are affected by cancer.

In a report from BBC, both the King’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have been informed with their father’s condition. The Prince of Wales is reported to be in regular contact with his father, while the Duke of Sussex, who lives in US, is set to travel to the UK in the coming days to see his father.