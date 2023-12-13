PH votes in favor of UN General Assembly resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

The Philippines has voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

The vote was a turnaround from Manila’s previous vote of abstaining in an almost similar resolution.

In his speech, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations Antonio Manuel Lagdameo said that as Manila condemns the October 7 deadly Hamas attacks, the Philippines emphasizes adherence to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats.

“It is imperative that any military action considers the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage,” said Lagdameo.

He added that the country is deeply concerned with the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Philippines believes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering. This ceasefire is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected civilians, irrespective of their affiliation,” he added.

The Philippines also urges all parties to comply with their obligations under international law.

“We advocate for a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region,” he said.

153 countries voted in favor of the resolution while 10 countries including the United States and Israel voted against. 23 on the other hand abstained from voting.