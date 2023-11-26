Pope Francis deals with flu but no lung complication

Pope Francis went through a CT scan after contracting flu in order to rule out possible lung complications.

Vatican said that the flu forced Pope Francis to cancel some of his schedules. He is already back in his home after paying a visit at the Gemelli Isola hospital in central Rome early on Saturday afternoon.

Part of the pope’s lungs was removed when he was still young back in Argentina.

His next public appearance is scheduled at Angelus message in St. Peter’s Square.

He is also expected to attend the COP28 climate conference in Dubai from Dec. 1-3. It’s unclear on how the health condition will affect the Pope’s travel plans.

Pope Francis also begged off from reading a prepared speech for a meeting with European rabbis because he had a cold earlier this month but he appeared to be in good health during a meeting with children.