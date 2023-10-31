GlobalLatest NewsLifestyleNewsSportsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Miami Clinch Victory After Edging Out Partizan in FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters Final

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Miami has won the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters Final on Sunday, October 29, against the backdrop of the iconic Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation, taking place over two days, with the participation of 14 teams from nine different countries, the tournament saw Miami win the title after beating Partizan 21-13 in the final.

Following an exciting match that demonstrated the great rivalry between the teams, it was the American squad that received the award from H.E. Hamad Bin Nakhirat Al Ameri, board member of Al Ain Club and MODON, in the presence of Ignacio Soriano, Head of Events and Partnerships, FIBA.

Jimmer Fredette was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, receiving his award from H.E Salama Al Amimi, General Manager in Authority of Social Contribution.

Rafal Lipinkski won the Dunk Challenge, before being presented with his prize from Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri.

Team Miami leaves Al Ain with $40,000 in prize money and of course, the bragging rights going into the next FIBA 3×3 World Tour competition in Wuxi, China.

For biographies of teams and players, and game score cards, please visit: here

