GlobalNewsTFT News

A robot with an insect’s antenna can detect cancer cells, bombs at the airport

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

According to researchers and microbiologists, locusts have the ability to smell a cell that has cancer, as well as detect different explosive scents, through their antennas.

Neta Shvil, Ph.D. student at Tel Aviv University, has developed a robot to try to apply the insect’s capability for real-world applications, like diagnosing illnesses and sniffing out contraband at security checks.

 

N67JUDMKAJIO3FPBNFQZSZ27II
REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The detection is done by placing the antenna of the locust on the bio-hybrid robot, after which, Shvil explained, “the electrodes record the neutral activity from the neurons inside the antenna as a response to smell.”

The electrodes inside the robot carry the electrical signals and are read by the electronic system of the robot.

Dr. Ben Maoz of Tel Aviv University said, “The possibilities are infinite. For example, to identify explosives, to identify rotten food, to identify drugs.”

V2OZZOXRM5OKRJXTNY4RCXUMIA
REUTERS/Amir Cohen

According to Shvil, this is the first robot to run based on the bio-hybrid principle with the characteristics of an organism and synthetic material made from technology.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 46

CAAP confirms Cessna plane wreckage near Mayon crater

14 mins ago
TFT NEWS TYSON VENEGAS

WATCH: 17-year-old Filipino Canadian gets first Platinum ticket from ‘American Idol’ Season 21

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 02 17 at 11.32.00 AM 1

LOOK: PH exporters promote Halal-certified food in UAE

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 45

RTA opens new transport research facility: Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP)

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button