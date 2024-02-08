‘Two hearts, one table’: Make your Valentine’s Day extra special with Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak

Calling all love birds! Our favorite Western-Asian restaurant, Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak, is offering a great deal on their menu this coming Valentine’s Day!

Enjoy their delectable cuisine with your loved ones and celebrate the season of love without straining your budget. Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak features their special set menu, which includes mouthwatering dishes perfect for the romantic occasion.

You can avail of their Kazoku for 2 set, which includes Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Katsu, 10pcs Gyoza, 2 Gohan rice, and 2 glasses of iced tea, for only AED115. Meanwhile, you can also order their Sizzlin’ Sharing for 2 set, which includes Chicken Steak, Chicken Barbecue, 4pcs Burger Steak, 2 Egg Drop Soup, 2pcs Turon Langka, 2 plain rice, and 2 glasses of iced tea, all for only AED115.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in bigger groups? Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak still has you covered! The Kazoku and Sizzlin’ Sharing set menus are also available to order for three persons. With the same dishes but bigger portions, you can enjoy them for only AED145.

But wait, there’s more! Each set menu comes with free Valentine’s Day cakes. If you avail of the set menu for two, you will also receive two cakes. Moreover, when you order the set menu for three, it will come with three cakes as well.

Great deals, right? But what’s more exciting is that the promo is available not only on Valentine’s Day itself—but it will run from February 12 until 18! So before or after the special day on February 14, you can adjust your schedules and celebrate with Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak.

Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak’s special Valentine’s Day offer will be available in all their branches at Burjuman Centre, City Centre Deira, and Al Ghurair Centre. So, if you are thinking of the perfect place to spend this special occasion, put Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak on top of your list and indulge in a delightful, romantic, and appetizing food date with your loved ones!