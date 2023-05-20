An Italian Summer on Your Plate: Belcanto at the Dubai Opera’s Highly Anticipated New Menu

Transport yourself to the sun-kissed summers of Italy with Belcanto’s new menu, a culinary journey that promises to whisk you away to a world of vibrant flavors and delightful memories. Each dish on the menu has been carefully crafted by Head Chef Fabrizio Lusenti using the freshest and finest seasonal ingredients, capturing the essence of a perfect Italian summer. Every dish showcases his imaginative approach and meticulous attention to detail, inviting guests to indulge in a variety of playful yet elegant creations that expertly harmonize flavors and textures in extraordinary ways.

Among the treasures awaiting diners on the summer menu, the Seabass Ceviche stands out as a captivating combination of wild seabass, refreshing watermelon radish, vibrant red onion, and fragrant coriander. This dish captures the very essence of summer, delivering a burst of exquisite flavors.

For pasta enthusiasts, the Spaghetti Bottarga is an absolute must-try. The delicate interplay of garlic, chili, clams, and bottarga creates a memorable gastronomic experience, inviting guests to savor each nuanced bite.

Prepare to be enchanted by the Lobster Catalana, a standout highlight of the summer menu. Succulent lobster takes center stage, accompanied by perfectly paired vegetables and a tantalizing passion fruit espuma. This dish strikes a harmonious balance between sweetness and tanginess, delivering an explosion of flavors that lingers on the palate.

The Crab and Caviar Salad at Belcanto is a delight for the senses, combining the lusciousness of king crab, the creaminess of avocado, the opulence of caviar, and the zest of vegan yuzu mayo. Each forkful reveals a symphony of tastes and textures, showcasing Chef Lusenti’s mastery.

For those with an appreciation for exceptional meats, the Lamb Fillet with Carrots and Black Garlic is a true culinary masterpiece. Tender lamb fillet dances alongside the rich flavors of carrots and black garlic, creating a harmonious fusion that delights the palate with each bite.

Once you have delighted in the exquisite flavors of Belcanto’s culinary offerings, it is time to embark on a sweet adventure through the restaurant’s newly paired dessert menu, expertly prepared by Head Pastry Chef Anton Rodionov. Indulge your senses and prepare to be transported as you encounter a trio of standout creations that effortlessly blur the line between art and confection.

Delight in the chocolate-covered cream filled, virtually flawlessly, crafted to mimic the appearance of a real lifelike appearance of a fruit. The Il Lampone (raspberry), the Il Limone Della Costiera Amalfitana (lemon), and the La Ciliegia (cherry). With each bite, relish the harmonious marriage of smooth chocolate and creamy fruit filling. A truly enchanting treat for both the eyes and the taste buds, savoring the beauty of a dessert that pushes the boundaries of both aesthetics and taste.

Beyond the exceptional culinary journey, guests at Belcanto can also enjoy a fine dining experience in an elegant and sophisticated atmosphere. The restaurant opens its doors daily from 6pm, allowing guests to indulge in a memorable evening of exquisite cuisine and impeccable service.

Adding to the enchantment, Belcanto is pleased to present the captivating sounds of their Italian resident jazz quartet, Four&More. Allow their melodious tunes to transport you to the enchanting streets of Italy as you savor every delectable bite.

Come and bask in the warm embrace of Belcanto's new menu and let your taste buds dance to the rhythm of a summer long gone, but never forgotten. Experience the art of gastronomy at its finest and secure your table today. Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that will leave an indelible mark on your palate.

