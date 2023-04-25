Satisfy your chicken inasal cravings for just 10 dirhams at Luneta Restaurant

If you ever pass by Al Rigga area and notice a long queue of people, there is only one explanation for it — Luneta Restaurant’s chicken inasal.

Luneta Restaurant’s chicken inasal is grilled over hot coals until it is perfectly cooked and slightly charred, giving it a delicious smoky flavor. They serve a tender, juicy chicken with a crispy skin that is bursting with flavor. And what even makes it more special? It only costs ten dirhams for a whole chicken!

The restaurant opened its first branch in Al Rigga on 2021, and its second branch in Al Satwa last year. Since their opening, the price of their whole chicken inasal stayed the same until today.

Mr. Arnel Reyes, Superior Supervisor at Luneta Restaurant, has shared to The Filipino Times the story behind their famous chicken. “Ten dirhams lang ‘yung chicken inasal namin kasi gusto ng owner na mag-give back sa Filipino community. Kahit hindi Pinoy ‘yung may-ari ng restaurant, the Pinoy community supports his business,” he said.

Having said that, Luneta Restaurant clearly values its loyal customers and they make sure to serve only the best quality of Filipino food at a very affordable price.

But wait, there’s more to Luneta Restaurant than just chicken inasal — they offer a wide range of Filipino menu items that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

They serve all-time favorite Filipino dishes such as bulalo, chicken sisig, street foods like chicken skin and isaw, cajun seafood boodle, and many more.

Striving to give the best dining experience to its customers, Luneta Restaurant offers party halls and rooms that are perfect for family and barkada bonding. These rooms start at a price of 500 dirhams, which can accommodate eight to twelve persons, and is consumable for three hours.

So if ever you see a big crowd outside Luneta Restaurant, do not think twice and join the line — because you surely are in for a delicious treat.

Be sure to follow their social media pages to stay updated with their latest offers:

Website: https://www.lunetarestaurant.com/

http://www.lunetarestaurantdubai.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lunetarigga/

https://www.facebook.com/lunetasatwa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lunetarigga/

https://www.instagram.com/lunetasatwa/