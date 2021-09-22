LOOK: Domino’s announced as Expo 2020 Official Pizza Provider

Alamar Foods, the leading QSR operator and master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in the MENAP region and leading Dunkin’ franchisee in Egypt and Morocco, is proud to announce that Domino’s Pizza has been chosen as the Official Pizza Provider of Expo 2020. The pizza restaurant will lead the charge to cater and serve customers from around the world in the run-up to the Grand Opening from its dedicated Expo location opening from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st 2022.

Expo 2020 guests will be served with freshly made pizzas directly from Domino’s Pizza at the Opportunity Pavilion when the doors open to the World’s Greatest Show. The Pavilion builds on the rich urban history of the ‘plaza’ and its universal significance as a place for people to connect across age, language, culture and through shared human experiences.

Expo 2020 will welcome 192 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai for 182 visually striking, intellectually enlightening and emotionally inspiring days. Visitors will experience a dynamic and diverse activities, including innovation, culture, art, food, music and sport from every corner of the planet.

“We are delighted to partner with Expo 2020, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East and bring our much-loved pizzas to visitors from around the world. This partnership is truly a testament to our tireless work and our ambition to be the front runners in everything we do. We look forward to participating in this momentous event and providing our Expo customers with tasty and quality food as they visit the world pavilions” says the Chief Operating Officer – Domino’s International Markets at Alamar Foods, Shobhit Tandon.

Group Chief Executive Officer at Alamar Foods, Filippo Sgattoni added: “With Domino’s being one of the most recognizable brands in the region, the highest standards are maintained in everything we do. We are proud to associate Alamar Foods and Domino’s with such a global event and have been working diligently since the announcement of our partnership with Expo in 2019. We look forward to welcoming Expo visitors at the venue.”

Domino’s Pizza has curated a number of Pizza Meal Deals for the occasion:

‘Meal for 4’ which includes 2 medium pizzas, 2 sides, and a drink of choice.

‘Big Meal for 6’ with 3 medium pizzas, Premium Chicken, Potato Wedges, and a drink of choice.

‘Gathering Meal’ with 3 large pizzas, Chicken Kickers, Chicken Wings, Cheesy Bread, and drink of choice.

‘Sweet Meal Deal’ which includes 3 medium pizzas, Cheesy Bread, Potato Wedges, Crownies and a drink of choice.

In partnership with Expo 2020, Alamar Foods and Domino’s Pizza will be distributing 50 Expo 2020 tickets every day, all the way until the end of Expo, on March 31, 2022. Customers who purchase any of the 4 Expo Meal Deals from any of our stores around UAE will have the chance to be one of the winners.

For more details, you can check Domino’s website at www.dominos.com and on social media on @dominosuae