Wide selections of delicious, savory meals at Dubai diners at Ovo

Whenever Filipinos dine out with their friends, the all too common answer heard is ‘kahit saan’ or ‘anywhere’. But in reality, each of your friends might have a secret craving.

This is why Ovo Cafe and Restaurant in Dubai comes as a nice surprise for Filipino barkadas to fulfill their cravings with a wide variety of food selections available for everyone!

Located at Al Warqa in Dubai, Ovo brings the flavors of the world into their kitchens including dishes inspired from America, Japan, Mexico, Italy, and of course the Middle East. This way, Filipinos and expats need not head to other restaurants to fulfill their cravings.

Here are some of the must-try dishes that you shouldn’t miss when you visit OVO.

Sushi. Ovo serves several varieties of Sushi flavors, each with its distinct taste and flavor profile. Their signature sushi – the OVO Roll mixes crab sticks prawns with a generous topping of spicy hot crushed Cheetos – a unique must-try combination that diners will totally enjoy!

Burger and Fries. Craving for delicious burgers? Ovo has got you covered with eight different burgers to choose from! In addition, diners can also get to add on different toppings for them to enjoy the taste of their burger sandwich even more.

Pasta. Ovo also serves up several delicious pasta flavors that they have categorized by colors: The classic Red pasta, the creamy White pasta, and the unique yet equally delicious Pink pasta – all inspired by Italy’s signature dish.

Ovo Cafe and Restaurant is located at the Ground Floor, Al Hilal Building, Beside Sm Quezon Supermarket, Al Warqa, Dubai.

Connect with Ovo Cafe and Restaurant on social at:

Instagram: @ovo_ae

