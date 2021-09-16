Savor delicious ‘smoked meat’ flavors at SMK in Dubai!

Barbecues get their distinct and special flavor from hours of slow smoking techniques over different kinds of wood chips – and now, you can get to enjoy this special flavor without the hassle of waiting for hours at Smoked Meat Kitchen (SMK) in Dubai!

SMK has mastered the art of cooking through slow smoking over English oak which makes the meat so tender yet succulent at the same time!

Diners can easily sit back, relax, and lounge around as they wait for their delicious premium smoked meat dishes to be served.

In Dubai SMK is available at two locations at the Dubai Marina Mall and at City Walk 2 – and here are a few of its best-selling dishes.

BBQ Glazed Smoked chicken wings. Get your appetite amped up with SMK’s tender and juicy chicken wings drenched with their signature BBQ sauce. Diners can also enjoy another option with SMK’s very own Alabama white BBQ sauce.

USDA Smoked Brisket Bun. This isn’t your ordinary brisket burger – the meat within SMK’s special burger treat has been slow smoked for up to 14 hours over oak to achieve its distinct taste! This dish is topped with pickled red chilies with SMK’s signature BBQ sauce as well.

USDA Smoked Beef Rib. A meat lover’s dream fulfilled! SMK whips up a slab of its tender beef rib that has been slow smoked for 6-8 hours over oak. The chef also gives it a quick torch in front of the diner, giving the meat that extra charred exterior.

Apart from their two branches, SMK is also available via Chatfood at: https://order.chatfood.io/smk-smoked-meat-kitchen

SMK is open from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnight, daily. No reservations are required.

SMK serves up, the very best halal USDA certified smoked beef in the market, bringing their years of smoked meat experience for diners in Dubai to enjoy what SMK will be smoking under the hood. Each meat they serve is topped off with homemade rubs to season the cuts, then slow-cooked to perfection.

Find them on social media on Instagram @smk.eatmeatrepeat or through their website at: http://www.smk-uae.com/