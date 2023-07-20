Filipina Prime Group CEO bags Gold Award at Employee Happiness Summit and Awards 2023

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi, Group CEO at Prime Group of Companies, was bestowed with the Gold Award in ‘The Rise to Success’ category at the recently concluded Employee Happiness Summit and Awards 2023.

Alvero-Al Mahdi proudly stands out as a beacon of achievement as one of the esteemed Filipinos to be recognized for her remarkable professional journey. She also surpassed notable finalists including executives from blue-chip companies.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Alvero-Al Mahdi said the Gold Award holds immense importance to her as it symbolizes the culmination of her hard work, dedication, and commitment to achieving personal and professional growth.

“It signifies that my efforts/journey have been acknowledged and appreciated by industry experts and peers, boosting my confidence and motivation to continue striving for excellence,” Alvero-Al Mahdi said.

“Winning the Gold Award in this category demonstrates my ability to navigate challenges, adapt to changing circumstances, and overcome obstacles on my journey towards success. This accolade serves as a reminder that with perseverance, passion, and a positive mindset, one can achieve remarkable heights in their career,” she added.

Alvero-Al Mahdi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Prime Group, a leading quality and compliance solutions provider in Asia, Middle East and Africa. Her exceptional dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence set her apart as a true industry leader.

Starting as a Quality Assurance Officer at a textile factory in Dubai with a monthly salary of only AED1,000 in 1992, she worked hard to achieve her goals. Despite facing adversity throughout her career, she persevered with grit and determination, eventually rising through the ranks to become the Chief Executive Officer of Geoscience Testing Laboratory (GTL). With her leadership, GTL expanded from a single unit to 10 business divisions, paving the way for the creation of a holding company now known as Prime Group. As Prime’s Group CEO, she spearheads a team of over 600 individuals, including engineers, chemists, microbiologists, food scientists, technicians, administrative and support staff across five facilities in the UAE, four in the Philippines, and one each in Japan and India.

“With Prime Group, we are eagerly looking forward to a multitude of exciting prospects. As a dynamic and innovative company, Prime Group constantly strives to push boundaries and redefine industry standards. We anticipate the introduction of groundbreaking technologies and advancements that will revolutionize our field,” Alvero-Al Mahdi told TFT.

“We are excited about the expansion of our global reach, forging new partnerships, and creating mutually beneficial collaborations. Prime Group’s commitment to fostering a culture of creativity, inclusivity, and growth provides us with tremendous opportunities for professional development and the chance to make a significant impact on the world,” she proudly stated.

The prestigious Gold Spot in The Rise to Success category celebrated remarkable individuals who have ascended the corporate ladder from humble beginnings to positions of extraordinary leadership within their companies, serving as a source of inspiration for others to shatter all barriers and pursue their aspirations.

Alvero-Al Mahdi started off as a minimum-waged employee in what was just a UAE local company, but broke the glass ceiling through determination, compassion, and excellence. Equipped by the inspiration and passion that she has gained from life and work; she continues her pursuit for growth and development to ensure excellence in her chosen career.

Meanwhile, Alvero-Al Mahdi urged fellow Filipinos to embrace new challenges and pursue constant progress.

“To my fellow Filipinos working overseas, I want to convey a heartfelt message of appreciation, support, and encouragement. Your dedication, hard work, and sacrifice are truly commendable. As you navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with working in a foreign land, remember that your efforts contribute not only to your personal growth but also to the progress of our nation. Your perseverance in the face of adversity inspires us all. Stay connected with your roots, embrace your Filipino identity, and cherish the values and culture that define us,” Alvero-Al Mahdi said.

“Life is a series of mountains to be climbed; once you reach the peak, you do not stop, you just find another mountain to climb,” she concluded.

The Employee Happiness Summit and Awards organized by Plan3Media Event Management is a renowned platform that recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to fostering employee happiness and well-being.