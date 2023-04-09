Road to success: First Filipina double-decker bus drivers make history in Dubai

More and more Filipinas continue to break glass ceilings in their chosen careers around the world. In Dubai, two Filipinas are etching their names in history as they become the first female bus drivers who operate massive double-decker buses in the city.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ailen Pueto Leaño Francisco and Marygoldcez Carolino Diwa De Castro share with us how it feels to have this kind of recognition, and what roads they took to get to this success.

They both started working in Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operations in July 2020, where they first drove standard buses with shorter routes. Three years later, they were assigned to take on longer routes in double-decker buses. Francisco takes on routes to Al Ghubaiba, Oud Metha, Goldsouq, Al Baraha, Satwa, Rashadiya, and Karama, while De Castro drives X25 (Karama to Academic City), F23 (Stadium MS Al Nahda 1), and F24 (Al Qusais to Stadium MS).

Passion and family as fuel

Like any other employee in a company, De Castro went through a series of interviews and trainings under RTA before taking on the huge role.

One of the biggest responsibilities of being a bus driver is to ensure the passengers’ safety during transit. De Castro did not let this hinder her dreams as she considers her job both a passion and a privilege.

“What I enjoy most about my job is the driving itself, kasi passion ko talaga ang mag-drive. Nagiging paraan na din sya para maikot ko at makita ang ganda ng Dubai. Isa pa ay yung mga pasahero na natutuwa sa trabaho ko lalo na ‘yung kapwa kabayan ko,” she said.

Working in a multi-cultural city, De Castro took on the challenge of breaking language barriers. She had a hard time understanding other nationalities’ accents at first but she later on got used to it and handles it very professionally now.

Being a wife to Rannie Jay and a mom to two daughters named Hillary Gwyneth and Mayumi Brielle, she braves the roads of Dubai with the love for her family as her weapon.

“‘Yung pamilya ko, sila talaga ang inspirasyon ko. Lalo ‘yung asawa ko at mga anak ko, sila ang dahilan kung bakit andito ako sa trabaho na ‘to,” De Castro said.

Destined to drive

Meanwhile, Francisco believes that she is destined for this role. She said that despite the rigorous training that the company gives, she still managed to get the job victoriously.

“This job is really meant for me. It felt like it was designed and prepared according to my abilities because everything was smooth from day one until now,” she said.

Proud and grateful to be one of the first Filipina bus drivers in Dubai, Francisco recounts an experience where she felt that her role gives a huge impact on the daily lives of her passengers.

“‘Yung experience ko noong Good Friday, maraming pasahero sa Oud Metha galing Catholic Church, maraming nagpapa-picture at bumabati, everyone was showing their huge smiles. Ang mas matindi, an Indian lady prayed for my safety at nag-sign ng cross sa forehead ko as a sign that God is always with me,” she said.

Francisco was humbled by this experience and she continues to appreciate the role of a lifetime that was given to her.

“I felt flattered that for once I proved something different. To be in the history of Dubai as the first female heavy bus driver is a legacy for my children,” she emphasized.

Francisco considers her children Neil Gabriel and Fel Therese as her driving force to carry out her task of giving a smooth and safe transport for all.

The story of De Castro and Francisco is a testament that every woman can achieve her dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem. It serves as a reminder that a brave heart and a positive mindset can take us to all the good places in life.