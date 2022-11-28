Simbang Gabi in Abu Dhabi back to face-to-face mass celebrations this December 2022

Filipinos planning to celebrate the annual Simbang Gabi in Abu Dhabi will soon feel the yuletide vibes in person, with the return of the face-to-face mass celebrations this 2022!

St. Joseph’s Cathedral has announced the return of the mass celebrations in person, which were held virtually for two years in adherence to the UAE’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Mass schedules begin from December 15 to 23, at 8:00 pm at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

Fr. Troy delos Santos, OFM CAP, Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA), thanked the UAE government for easing COVID-19 related restrictions and allowing the faithful to begin and complete their Misa de Gallo with their friends and family in tow in the church. Nevertheless, the Filipino priest still reminds the public to take necessary precautions to avoid the virus from spreading.

“Salamat sa Gobyerno ng UAE at lumuwag na ang kanilang protocol pero magkagayon man mariin ko pa ding ipinapaala na patuloy ang ibayong pag-iingat dahil andyan pa ang virus,” said Fr. Troy.

This year’s theme for the Simbang Gabi in Abu Dhabi is: “Sa pag-ibig, pag-asa at liwanag ni Kristo, magkasama tayong babangon ngayong Pasko” fitting the narrative of overseas Filipinos emerging stronger and united from the grips of the pandemic.

Rommel Pangilinan, the social media director of Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi (KPAD) highlights that they will continue the livestream for Filipinos who wish to attend the mass but are unable to due to their schedules and/or other circumstances that prevent them from going to the church in person.

“Naka live stream pa din ang aming Simbang Gabi upang mga kababayan namin nasa mga malalayong lugar dito sa UAE ay somehow makasama din namin gayon din ang mga homebound. Bisitahin lamang ang aming Facebook page ang Katolikong Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi: https://www.facebook.com/katolikongpinoysaabudhabi

Watch the video here: