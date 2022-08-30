Expo City Dubai to open its gates for visitors on Sept. 1

Expo City Dubai is preparing to open on September 1 ahead of a full relaunch on October 1, organizers said.

Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site, visitors are invited to discover two of its most popular pavilions, Alif and Terra that marks the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey.

Tickets, which cost AED50 per person per venue, are available on the Expo website and can be purchased at four Expo City Dubai ticket offices from September 1.

Garden in the Sky will also open on the same date, with its breath-taking 360 degree view, with tickets priced at AED30 each.

The attractions are free for children up to 12 years old and for People of Determination.

Other Expo 2020 Dubai favorites including Al Wasl Plaza, Surreal Fountain, Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, along with the play areas and children’s carousel will open in October.

By the end of the year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, a new addition highlighting the history and impact of the World Expo and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors may choose to walk, while buggies, Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes would also be available for a fee.