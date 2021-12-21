LIST: Must-visit destinations to spend Christmas in Dubai this 2021

Dubai ushers in the spirit of Christmas all over the emirate, with special events and activations that will thrill visitors.

Here are a few of the places you shouldn’t miss:

Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020 Dubai site will be a festive wonderland filled with Christmas trees, Santa boxes and other décor that honor tradition with a dash of modernity from December 20 to December 27. The 3D-printed snowflakes at the Czech Republic Pavilion and the 400-year-old tradition of Lucia at the Sweden Pavilion on December 27 will be an additional festive element.

Global Village

Global Village has lighted up trees, festive fireworks, Teddy bears donned up with Santa Hats to add to the festive feel. This could sweeten up your Christmas celebration.

Legoland

The kid-friendly destination started its daily Christmas countdown on December 5 and will continue until December 25 in Miniland. The destination has among other attractions a Christmas tree made entirely of Lego bricks.



Dubai Festival City Mall

The place will have many highlights including an elf’s workshop, daily tree lighting, and a letterbox to send letters to Santa and will remain open from December 30 from 2pm to 10 pm daily.

Madinat Jumeirah

Visitors can enjoy the much-loved local favorites including the annual Festive Market at Madinat Jumeirah that features a popular ice-rink and seasonal favored treats such as hot chocolate and roasted chestnuts at the place until December 30. (AW)