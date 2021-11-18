LOOK: UAE students form 100K human sign to mark Expo milestone

Standing in front of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, some 400 students formed a human sign to mark another milestone of Expo 2020 Dubai, wherein 100,000 public school students visited since its grand opening.

The 100K beeline was led by H.E. Jameela bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Public Education.

She said the credit goes to the Expo School Programme in inspiring students, and that the efforts of the teams contributed to the success of the students’ visits to the Expo.

Students from government schools in the UAE have been visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening on October 1.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, students experience four free, curated educational journeys of Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion.

Additionally, Expo 2020 Dubai offers student activities and a space for innovative “minds to explore new ideas, learnings and creativity”.