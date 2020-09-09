Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

(Main photo credit: Screengrab from the video of Anas and Asala Marwah)

A married couple—both prominent influencers in Dubai—has projected their big gender reveal on Burj Khalifa earlier this week at 7:58 PM.

In a YouTube vlog post, Anas and Asala Marwah had the gender of their second child reflected on Burj Khalifa with the words “It’s a boy” following a countdown.

The two said they did not know the gender of their kid prior to the reveal, and that the doctor handed the confirmation directly to the organizers of the light show.

“I am trying my best to give content that no one has ever seen before. To me, doing it in this way is something very big,” Anas said.

Meanwhile, Asala hopes that the video of their unique reveal will bring joy to their unborn child in the future.

“My heart is beating, I feel it is going to pop out of my chest and I feel much more excited than my wedding day,” added Asala, who watched the show from Dubai Fountain.

“Regardless if it is a boy or a girl, I love you so much and I hope you watch this video in the future and know how much the Anasala family love you” she added.

In a report by The National, the two have been married since 2017, and now boast 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Their content mostly consists of their day-to-day lives, pranks, and challenges.