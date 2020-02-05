Filipina in Dubai runs across 4 continents, loses over 20 lbs

Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the alleged role of immigration officials and personnel in human trafficking and escort services in the country. The NBI is tasked to conduct a case...
Pinay maid in HK tests negative for 2019-nCoV, says DFA
The first Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday. "She has been given a clean bill of health and is now discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health," the DFA...
PH immigration thwarts syndicate’s attempt to traffic 7 OFWs to Dubai
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) foiled an attempt by a syndicate to fly seven human trafficking victims out of the country. BI port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the victims, all women, were stopped last Thursday at the departure area of the at the...
Suspected novel coronavirus patient in PH dies, says DOH
Another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines died yesterday, February 6, according to the health department. The underlying cause of death of the patient was pneumonia, Department of Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said at a press conference...
A Filipina based in Dubai, UAE has successfully completed several marathons across four continents—including Asia, Europe, Middle East, and the USA—and in the process, lost more than 20lbs.
Ann Uvero, 37, said this love for running has resulted in her amazing weight loss transformation, proving that with fitness, there is no rush and that the journey is just as important as the destination.
When Uvero realized that she’s fervent about running, she showed the world the kind of fire she had. She made sure to join every marathon she could take part in, going as far as running in various continents just to fulfill her passion for this sport. Now, she’s one of the most respected runners in the Filipino community, and she has proven that fitness is something that’s supposed to be a part of you for life, not just a phase that will eventually die out.
She said that she discovered her love for this sport in a simple way, through bonding with her family.
“I started running as a family workout last 2014. It was a normal Friday at a small park, and I was bonding with family. That bonding became a weekly running habit until I registered for my first race in December 2014. I finished the Nike 10KM race without stopping for an hour and four minutes. That race ignited a fire in me because I discovered I can be more,” said Uvero.
Uvero said that while her main goal is to lose weight, as she signed up for more racing events, she started to feel a deep sense of self-fulfillment.
“I feel that deep sense of self-fulfillment as I was able to accomplish and improve my race times. It helps me defy my limits, it allows me to stay focused, disciplined, and motivated,” she added, noting that she was also able to inspire her loved ones to start a healthy lifestyle through running.
Uvero has already ran in various marathons such as the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon, the Kazbegi Marathon in Georgia, the Athens Marathon in Greece, the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey, the BMW Berlin Marathon in Germany, and the Chicago Marathon in USA—the last one of which she said was the most challenging yet the most memorable for her.
“I ran Chicago Marathon very recently, and it was memorable for me because I just finished Berlin Marathon two weeks prior. During the race, I had to endure a lot of pain and I have never run a race in so much pain before. It was also extremely cold that day which added to the challenge. Despite the many elements around me, I held on to God’s grace and my purpose why I am running,” she said.
And while Uvero already boasts major marathons all over the world under her belt, she isn’t planning to stop anytime soon. In fact, she has already signed up for another marathon race in April in Madrid, Spain.
“My dream is to complete all six world marathon majors. I already did Berlin and Chicago so my eyes is focused on New York, London, Tokyo and Boston,” she said.
Uvero said that she started running initially to lose weight, but in the process, she gained a lot of discipline and life experiences that helped change her life for the better.
“Everyone thinks that running a marathon is easy, but the edge of running over other sports is that it is physically and mentally challenging. When you run a marathon, you always discover something new about yourself,” she said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
