Two PH beaches make it to the World’s 50 Best Beaches

A beach in Palawan and Romblon, Philippines made it to the World’s 50 Best Beaches.

According to world50bestbeaches.com, Entalula Beach in Palawan and Bon Bon Beach in Romblon placed 4th and 45th on the list of 50 Best Beaches in the world.

The website wrote: “Loved for its amazing seclusion, Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, impresses with its striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores.”

“This beach is less frequented than others in the area, offering visitors a chance to escape the usual tourist spots and truly immerse themselves in nature,” it added. The website also said that the beach is only accessible by boat.

The website also wrote many great things about Bon Bon Beach: “A laid-back paradise, Bon Bon Beach on Romblon Island is admired for its unique natural sandbar that stretches out to Bangug Island.”

“Visible during low tide, this sandbar allows visitors to walk across the shallow, clear waters to the neighboring island,” it added.

It also said that the beach is undeveloped, which makes it more natural than other beaches in the Philippines. Just like Palawan’s Entalula beach, Bon Bon beach has fine white sand with clear waters.

Both Entalula and Bon Bon Beach are lesser-known tourist spots, making them less crowded compared to other destinations.

These international recognitions prove that Philippine beaches are loved by many people around the world.