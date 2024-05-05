Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two PH beaches make it to the World’s 50 Best Beaches

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: The World's 50 Best Beaches

A beach in Palawan and Romblon, Philippines made it to the World’s 50 Best Beaches.

According to world50bestbeaches.com, Entalula Beach in Palawan and Bon Bon Beach in Romblon placed 4th and 45th on the list of 50 Best Beaches in the world.

The website wrote: “Loved for its amazing seclusion, Entalula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, impresses with its striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores.”

“This beach is less frequented than others in the area, offering visitors a chance to escape the usual tourist spots and truly immerse themselves in nature,” it added. The website also said that the beach is only accessible by boat.

The website also wrote many great things about Bon Bon Beach: “A laid-back paradise, Bon Bon Beach on Romblon Island is admired for its unique natural sandbar that stretches out to Bangug Island.”

“Visible during low tide, this sandbar allows visitors to walk across the shallow, clear waters to the neighboring island,” it added.

It also said that the beach is undeveloped, which makes it more natural than other beaches in the Philippines. Just like Palawan’s Entalula beach, Bon Bon beach has fine white sand with clear waters.

Both Entalula and Bon Bon Beach are lesser-known tourist spots, making them less crowded compared to other destinations.

These international recognitions prove that Philippine beaches are loved by many people around the world.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

