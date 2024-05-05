BI: Co-accused in Vhong Navarro case has active derogatory record

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Ferdinand Guerrero, one of the co-accused in the serious illegal detention case filed by Vhong Navarro, has an active derogatory record.

According to BI’s records, Guerrero has an active alert list order from a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Pasig in April 2014. This means that Guerrero will be turned over to the police should he be encountered at any port.

Aside from the list, Guerrero is the subject of an active immigration lookout bulletin issued in the same year.

Tansingco said that they do not have any record of recent travels so far. “Any future attempts to depart will be stopped as his name is already in our records,” he said.

Guerrero is one of the four convicted in the case filed by Navarro. However, Guerrero still remains at large.

The case stemmed from an incident in 2014 when Navarro accused Guerrero and his companions of mauling and threatening to kill him.