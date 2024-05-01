Mother’s Day special: 10 films to binge-watch with your mom

Thinking of ways to spend this coming Mother’s Day with your mom? If you prefer a laidback and cozy day at home, consider planning a movie marathon!

Gather your favorite snacks, snuggle up on the couch with blankets, and indulge in a selection of heartwarming films that celebrate the special bond between mothers and their children.

Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, tears, or a mix of both, there’s a movie out there to suit every taste. From classic comedies to touching dramas, spending quality time watching movies with your mom is a perfect way to create memories together.

So, grab the remote, prepare tissues (for your tears later), press play, and let the Mother’s Day movie marathon begin!

1. Mother’s Day (2016)

This movie is perfect for celebrating Mother’s Day because it follows the intertwining lives of four families leading up to the special day, capturing the essence of maternal love and familial bonds.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A must-watch for anyone craving a cinematic experience that blends multiple genres seamlessly. Amidst its multidimensional journey, this film beautifully portrays the enduring love between a mother and her daughter, adding depth to its captivating narrative.

3. Bad Moms (2016)

Perfect for a hilarious night in, Bad Moms follows three mothers as they rebel against societal expectations, sparking a comedic clash between perfectionism and freedom.

4. Brave (2012)

Ideal for those seeking a heartfelt tale, Brave tells the story of a headstrong princess who challenges tradition, leading to magical misadventures that ultimately strengthen the bond between mother and daughter.

5. Lady Bird (2017)

For those yearning for an emotional exploration of the mother-daughter dynamic, Lady Bird is a coming-of-age film that offers a poignant portrayal of love, independence, and the complexities of familial relationships.

6. The Blind Side (2009)

This inspiring true story, highlighted by Sandra Bullock’s award-winning performance, showcases the transformative power of maternal love as a family takes in a homeless teenager and helps him fulfill his potential.

7. Turning Red (2022)

This family-friendly adventure is not just about a teenager’s magical transformation but also explores the complexities of mother-daughter relationships, making it an enjoyable watch for all ages.

8. Freaky Friday (2003)

An entertaining choice for fans of magical comedy, Freaky Friday delivers laughs and heartwarming moments as a mother and daughter switch bodies, gaining new perspectives on each other’s lives.

9. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Perfect for fans of musicals and heartwarming family drama, Mamma Mia! combines ABBA’s iconic tunes with a touching story of love, forgiveness, and unexpected reunions between mothers and daughters.

10. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

A romantic comedy that also celebrates the bond between mothers and daughters, Crazy Rich Asians offers a delightful blend of humor, romance, and family dynamics set against the backdrop of Singapore’s vibrant culture.